Joan C. Odgers Joan C. Odgers, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Aldersgate Village, Topeka.
Joan was born October 7, 1942, in Clarksville, TN, to Ivan and Roberta (Nethercutt) Odgers. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1960 and from Monroe School in Topeka in 1961. Joan retired after 41 years as a patient care tech from Stormont Vail. Joan was a longtime member of University United Methodist Church in Topeka where she sang in the choir and was active in UMW.
A memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at University United Methodist Church, 1621 SW College Ave, Topeka, KS 66604. The family will greet friends following the service. Inurnment will follow at Wabaunsee Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to University United Methodist Church.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 5 to July 6, 2019