Joan D. Pahmahmie Joan D. Pahmahmie, age 78 passed away Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at Midland Hospice Care in Topeka.

Joan was born May 8th, 1940 in Mayetta, KS the daughter of Thomas and Sidney (Chase) Pahmahmie.

Joan was a lifelong homemaker, being "mom" to everyone that knew her.

Joan was married to Hal G. Richardson Sr. in 1960. He preceded her in death Nov 10th, 2003. Joan was also preceded in death by her son, Kirk Richardson, sister Helen Munoz and brother, Jack Pahmahmie.

Joan is survived by her children, Helen Hamilton, Gary (Barbara) Gonzales, Hal (Cathy) Richardson, Steve (Susan) Richardson, Valeria (Scott) Thompson, Kelly Pahmahmie, Eric Kaberline all of Topeka and Ashely (Patrick) Intfen of Kansas City. 19 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held Saturday June 1st at 9:00 a.m. at The Mayetta Cemetery 142nd and Q Rd. in Hoyt, KS.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2019
