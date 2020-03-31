|
Joan Etta Bosley Joan Etta Bosley, age 67, of Topeka, KS and a former resident of Dighton, KS, died Saturday morning, March 28, 2020 at Aldersgate Village Nursing Home in Topeka, after a long illness.
A native of Dighton, Joan was born on February 3, 1953 to Charles and Mary Alice (Durr) Bosley at St. Catherine's Hospital in Garden City, Kansas. She attended Dighton Grade School and Community High School of Lane County, graduating in 1971. She attended school at the University of Kansas, Bethany College, University of Northern Colorado, and Wichita State University. She studied primarily art, but also took courses that led her to become a licensed practical nurse. Much of her professional work was on a contract basis, which included working at Via Christi Hospital in Wichita.
Throughout her life, Joan expressed her artistic talents through her originally-designed needlepoints, macrame, watercolor and oil paintings. Many family members have samples of her work. Her art was also displayed at Creations of Hope Gallery in Topeka, and at Aldersgate Village. She simply adored her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and always made a point to send them cards or gifts on their birthdays.
She is predeceased by her parents and sister, Susan Ellin (Bosley) Osborne. Survivors include her brother, Dennis (Audrey) of Topeka, and her sister, Barbara Jones (Stan) of Lawrence, KS; nieces Heather (Osborne) Loftus (Josh) of Spring, TX; Lindsay (Osborne) Stauss (Brian), Scottsdale, AZ; Malinda (Osborne) Larkin (Will), Elk Grove Village, IL; nephews Carl Bosley, New York City; and Cory Bosley (Anna), Valley Park, MO. Joan also had seven great-nieces and one great-nephew.
A graveside service will be scheduled in the future at Dighton Memorial Cemetery in Dighton. Memorials can be made to Aldersgate Village in Topeka, Dighton United Methodist Church, or a , in care of Boomhower Funeral Home, P.O. Box 891, Dighton, KS 67839.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020