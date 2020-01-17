|
Joan Fleshman Joan Agnes "Joni" Fleshman, 84, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020.
Joni was born April 8, 1935, in Waseca, Minnesota, the daughter of Joseph and Ann Lucille Gallagher Glynn. She married James Fleshman on November 30, 1957, in Vernon Center, Minnesota. Joni was an office manager for several flooring companies.
Joni is survived by her children, Shauna Spangler (Shane) and Jim Fleshman (Sue); grandchildren, Ethan and Mackenzie Fleshman; siblings, Betty Kanz, Sister Peggy Glynn, O.P., Sister Pat Glynn, O.P., Martin Glynn and Sharon Oberman; many nieces and nephews; and good friend, Jack Trussell. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; four brothers; a sister-in-law; and two brothers-in-law.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th Street, Topeka KS 66604, with rosary being prayed at 12:30 p.m. private burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Church or to , sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020