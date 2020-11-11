Joan L. Addington, 94, of Topeka passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Honoring Joan's request, cremation is planned. A visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions. A memorial ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc. PO Box 8350, Topeka, KS, 66608-0350.
