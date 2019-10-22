|
Joan L. Wible Joan Lillian (Obrist) Wible, 91, Topeka, Kan., died October 19, 2019, after a brief bout with cancer.
She was born April 28, 1928, in Shelby, Neb., to Harry H. Obrist and Goldie E. (Kinberg) Obrist. Joan graduated from Stromsburg High School in Stromsburg, Neb., then pursued her lifelong ambition to be a nurse, earning a B.S. in nursing from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1947, and then completing her training at Lincoln General Hospital School of Nursing to become an R.N. Over the course of her 50-year career, she served in such capacities as hospital nurse, school nurse, county health nurse, and instructor on the nursing faculty at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka before retiring from her position as a charge nurse at Topeka's Brewster Place.
Joan married Robert T. Wible of Lincoln, Neb., on March 24, 1951; he has been waiting for her in heaven since March 7, 2006. She is survived by her sister, Jeanine Bryceson of Lincoln, Neb.; a son and his wife, Scott and Kay Wible of The Villages, Fla.; two daughters and their husbands, Christie and Terry Robinson and Terri and Jose Hernandez, Topeka; seven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren (#16 soon to arrive); one niece, five nephews; and a host of young friends who affectionately called her "Grandma."
A follower of Jesus Christ, Joan has been active many years at Topeka Bible Church, where she was particularly fond of her friends in the Adriel Sunday School class.
Family will greet friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Topeka Bible Church, 1101 SW Mulvane Topeka, KS 66604. Funeral service will follow at 1:30 at the church. A graveside service will be at 1:30 on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln, NE.
Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Bible Church or Shriners Children's Transportation Fund.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019