Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Joan Ruth "Jo" (Hill) Kready

Joan Ruth "Jo" (Hill) Kready Obituary
Joan Ruth "Jo" (Hill) Kready Joan Ruth "Jo" Hill Kready, age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Midland Care Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas, January 31, 2020.

She is preceded in death by parents Esther Lydia Hill Warnock and Roland William Hill; brothers James R. Hill and Robert C. Hill, and sisters Betty J. Kleiner and Peggy L. Houchins. Jo is survived by her husband of 71 years, Donald P. Kready, of Topeka; her youngest brother, Howard R. Warnock of Junction City, Kansas; children Patricia Walz, Donna, and Richard Kready. Mrs. Kready was blessed with five grandchildren, Clinton and Chad Walz; Jeffrey and Jonathan Kready, and Jennifer Kirby; and five great grandchildren.

Family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. A Funeral Ceremony will be 1:00 pm., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Countryside United Methodist Church, 3221 SW Burlingame Rd., Topeka. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, in Memorial contributions may be made to . To view the full obituary or leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
