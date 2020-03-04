Home

Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Tecumseh United Methodist Church
334 SE Tecumseh Rd
Tecumseh, KS
JoAnn Anderson


1946 - 2020
JoAnn Anderson Obituary
JoAnn Anderson JoAnn Anderson, 74, Tecumseh, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.

She was born January 6, 1946, in Garnett, Kansas, the daughter of Raymond and Pearline (Minkler) Stephens.

JoAnn married Edward Wayne Anderson on August 19, 1967 in Garnett, Kansas. He survives. Other survivors include a daughter, Brenda (Gary) Hogan; granddaughter, Meara Hogan; five siblings, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Donavon Anderson.

Funeral services will be 3pm, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Tecumseh United Methodist Church, 334 SE Tecumseh Rd, Tecumseh. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Big Springs. Visitation will be 6-7:30pm today at Parker-Price Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care or Hereditary Colon Cancer Foundation c/o Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka, KS 66608. To leave a message for JoAnn's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
