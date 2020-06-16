JoAnn Hofstra
JoAnn Hofstra JoAnn (Zink) Hofstra age 85, Valley Falls, died Sunday, June 14th, 2020. She was born November 30, 1934 at Leavenworth, the daughter of Emery and Letha (Sales) Zink. Funeral services will at 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in Valley Falls. Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. at the church. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens in Leavenworth at 1:30 P.M. JoAnn will lie in state at Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls 2:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 and 10:00 A.M. - 6:00 P.M. Thursday June 18, 2020. Memorials may be given to Calvary Baptist Church -Valley Falls, c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, Ks 66088. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
