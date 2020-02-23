|
JoAnn (Monhollon) Hollis JoAnn Hollis, 91, of Powhattan, KS, formerly of Goff, KS, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday February, 28, 2020 at Goff United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Goff. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the Church. Memorials may be given to Maple Heights Nursing Home c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020