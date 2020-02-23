Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Hollis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn (Monhollon) Hollis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn (Monhollon) Hollis Obituary
JoAnn (Monhollon) Hollis JoAnn Hollis, 91, of Powhattan, KS, formerly of Goff, KS, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday February, 28, 2020 at Goff United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Goff. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the Church. Memorials may be given to Maple Heights Nursing Home c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -