Joann Jeannine O'Brien Overbrook--Joann J. O'Brien, 84, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas. She was born on June 24, 1935 in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Earl and Gertie Avey Barngrover.
Joann was raised in the Wakarusa community and had lived in Overbrook since 1969.
Joann had worked for Social Security for several years. She was a founding member of the Grace Community Church in Overbrook where she was a Sunday School Teacher, part of the Card Ministry and Pocket Cross. She was a member of the Topeka Ski Club, Red Hat Ladies and Overbrook Pride.
Joann was married to Wayne O'Brien on June 20, 1969 in Pauline.
Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, on May 27, 2019; by her daughter, Jamie Ullery on January 18, 2013; by a grandson, Alex O'Brien; by her parents, Earl and Gertie; and her two sisters, Maureen Waetzig and Glee Reed.
Joann is survived by her three children, Kim Davis of Scranton, Kimberly O'Brien and Patrick O'Brien, both of Lawrence; her brother, Richard Barngrover of Topeka; eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Joann will be at 11:00am on Saturday, June 6 at the Grace Community Church in Overbrook. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Burial will be in the Overbrook Cemetery. Memorial contributions for Joann may be made to Midland Hospice House or Overbrook Pride (for a memorial bench in memory of Joann and Wayne), sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.