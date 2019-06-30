|
JoAnn (Hubbard) Thiry JoAnn Hubbard Thiry, 91, formerly of McLouth, KS died June 19, 2019 at the Hospice Care Plus Compassionate Care Center, Richmond, KY.
JoAnn was born May 20, 1928 in Lawrence, KS to Arnold and Josephine Fralick and lived in the Lawrence/Topeka area for most of her life. After high school she married Charles (Chuck) Hubbard and they farmed outside of Lawrence. She was a leader of the Kanwaka 4H Club and Pleasant Hour Club. She worked as manager of Keeler's Bookstore and of the Lawrence Public Library with her lifelong love of reading books. When Chuck passed in 1978, JoAnn moved to Topeka and worked at Seaman High School from which she retired.
JoAnn married Arlo Thiry in 2008 and they lived on his farm at McLouth where she returned to rural life, gardening and sewing. She was a leader in the Lawrence Seventh-Day Adventist church. She was preceded in death by Arlo who passed on June 18, 2019.
JoAnn leaves behind her family, daughter Charlotte Hubbard Holder (Ron) and Connie H. Amundson (Curt) of Richmond, KY and daughter Cynthia Muir (Gordon) of Highlands Ranch, CO, "grandchildren" Patrick Muir and Jennifer Stompor (Stephen), and "great-grandson" Ben Stompor. With her generous and loving nature JoAnn also left behind many beloved friends.
There will be no immediate funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Lawrence, KS.
Memorial donations may be made in JoAnn's name to Hospice Care Plus, 205 Kidd Dr, Berea, KY 40403 or Lawrence SDA, 1149 E 1500 Rd, Lawrence, KS 66046.
