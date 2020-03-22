|
Joann Wilcox Joann Wilcox passed away March 3, 2020, at age 79.
Joann was born April 6, 1940, to Rose Seide and Harry Court. Joann spent much of her youth surrounded by her large family. She graduated from Cass Technical High in Detroit and earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Michigan in 1963. She earned a master's in nursing administration from Wayne State University in 1979.
Joann had a long and celebrated career in nursing, working in Detroit, Pontiac, Saginaw and as vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for a six-hospital group in Topeka, Kansas. For several years she served as president of the Michigan Nurses Association
Joann is survived by daughters Andrea (Rina) and Julie (Keith) and their son Ben; son Grant IV; brother Richard Court; and former husband Grant III; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by sisters Barbara, Sybil and Doris and brothers Tom and Bob. All would say she was a wonderful mother, sister, aunt and the epitome of a good person throughout her life.
A memorial will be held at Weber's Restaurant in Ann Arbor on a date TBD. All are welcome. Email [email protected] if you would like to be notified when the date is decided. If you'd like to make a donation in her honor, please give to PWR! Parkinson Wellness Recovery: https://www.pwr4life.org/gift/ or Pathways Hospice: https://pathways-care.org/ways-to-give/.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020