Joanne Hibbert Joanne Hibbert, age 89, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home in Topeka. Joanne was born December 18, 1930 in Topeka, KS the daughter of Casper and Mary (Kaberline) Eakes. She grew up in Topeka, attending Sacred Heart Catholic School, graduating from Hayden High School in 1949. She was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and later became a member of Assumption Catholic Church. She worked for a short time at Hallmark Cards in Topeka where she met David Hibbert. They were married April 19, 1952 and he preceded her in death in 1996. Joanne is survived by two sons, David (Kim) Hibbert of Wakarusa, KS and Daniel (Diana) Hibbert of Topeka, KS; three daughters, Mary Jo (John) Lowe of Topeka, KS, Deborah (Bob) Werts of Lawrence, KS and Cynthia (Mark) Johnson of Haslet, TX; a brother, Louis Eakes of Tecumseh; three sisters, Eileen Bohannon of Topeka, KS, Ann Lambert of Topeka, KS and Theresa Zotto of Ozawkie, KS; 12 grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tara Lynn Johnson on May 18, 1977 and eight siblings. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She will lie in state Sunday from noon - 5:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Papan's Landing and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.