Danny and family, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your mom. She was such a nice lady, didnt see her often but when I did she always had a big smile. I know you all will miss her terribly but we all know she is rejoicing in heaven with your dad and all the rest of her family and friends that have went before her. May God wrap his arms around you and give you peace during this difficult time. Please know the entire family is in our thoughts and prayers.

Gina and Jimmy Herman

Friend