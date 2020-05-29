Joanne Hibbert
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne Hibbert Joanne Hibbert, age 89, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home in Topeka. Joanne was born December 18, 1930 in Topeka, KS the daughter of Casper and Mary (Kaberline) Eakes. She grew up in Topeka, attending Sacred Heart Catholic School, graduating from Hayden High School in 1949. She was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and later became a member of Assumption Catholic Church. She worked for a short time at Hallmark Cards in Topeka where she met David Hibbert. They were married April 19, 1952 and he preceded her in death in 1996. Joanne is survived by two sons, David (Kim) Hibbert of Wakarusa, KS and Daniel (Diana) Hibbert of Topeka, KS; three daughters, Mary Jo (John) Lowe of Topeka, KS, Deborah (Bob) Werts of Lawrence, KS and Cynthia (Mark) Johnson of Haslet, TX; a brother, Louis Eakes of Tecumseh; three sisters, Eileen Bohannon of Topeka, KS, Ann Lambert of Topeka, KS and Theresa Zotto of Ozawkie, KS; 12 grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tara Lynn Johnson on May 18, 1977 and eight siblings. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She will lie in state Sunday from noon - 5:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Papan's Landing and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Lying in State
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 28, 2020
Loving Sympathy Basket- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
May 28, 2020
Danny and family, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your mom. She was such a nice lady, didnt see her often but when I did she always had a big smile. I know you all will miss her terribly but we all know she is rejoicing in heaven with your dad and all the rest of her family and friends that have went before her. May God wrap his arms around you and give you peace during this difficult time. Please know the entire family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Gina and Jimmy Herman
Friend
May 28, 2020
JoAnn came to Papan's Landing Senior Center for many years, and was loved by each and every person that knew her there.
We all will miss her greatly, and we all have been blessed by knowing her and her being apart of our family there.
You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
God Bless you during this time.
Debbie Lake- Papan's Landing
Debbie Lake
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved