Joanne Miller Joanne Theresa Miller, 74, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Midland Hospice House.
Joanne was born November 26, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joseph Doherty and Janet Gorsuch Doherty McCloskey. She graduated from Chambersburg High School in Pennsylvania. Joanne married Ronald Miller on October 9, 1965, in Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Chambersburg; they celebrated 54 years of marriage. She was an administrative assistant. Joanne was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, American Businesswoman's Association, Professional Secretaries Inc. and Christ the King Catholic Church. She volunteered with the , as the newsletter editor for the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Chapter 0002, and anywhere else she was needed. Joanne was an avid scrapbooker.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Ron Miller; son, Eric Miller; grandson, Jacob Miller; step-father, Enoch McCloskey; and half-brother, David Doherty. She was preceded in death by her mother; father; brother, Michael McCloskey; aunt, Pegge Tolbert; and Grandma Gorsuch.
Joanne will be privately buried in Mission Center Cemetery in Topeka, Kansas, due to Covid-19 limitations. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to NARFE or the , sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020