Joe A. "Mayo" Ortiz, 89 of Topeka, KS past away peacefully September 13, 2020 at his home.

He was born April 30, 1931 in Topeka the son of Gabriel and Adelaida (Lopez) Ortiz.

Mayo was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where he was an active volunteer. He was employed in Facilities Management for the State of Kansas retiring in 1997.

Mayo married Ofelia Toledo on February 20, 1954 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. She survives. Other survivors include his six children, Ruben (Lucia) Ortiz, Daniel (Roxie) Ortiz, Cyndi Estrada, Rita (Gerardo) Lopez, Elizabeth A. Ortiz, David (Denise) Ortiz, four siblings, Mary Salazar, Thomas Ortiz, Peter Ortiz and Blas Ortiz. Thirty grandchildren, thirty-three great-grandchildren and two great-great granddaughters also survive. He was preceded in death by a daughter in infancy, Elizabeth Ortiz, a grandson, Dominic A. Ortiz, a great-grandson, Anthony Lily, and four siblings, Katherine Ortiz Esquibel, Lucy Dominguez, Antonio Ortiz, and Rito Ortiz along with two sons-in-laws, Mark Perez and Martin Estrada.

Mayo will lie in state after 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. with a Parish Rosary being prayed at 7:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.

His service will be video taped and available on the funeral home website the following day.

Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Joe A. Mayo Ortiz

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
