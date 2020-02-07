Home

Bowser-Johnson Funeral Chapel Inc.
723 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
785-233-3039
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bowser-Johnson Funeral Chapel Inc.
723 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:30 PM
Asbury Mt. Olive UMC
1196 SW Buchanan Street
Topeka, KS
More Obituaries for Joe Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Douglas Jr.


1928 - 2020
Joe Douglas Jr. Obituary
Retired Fire Chief Joe Douglas, Jr., 91, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Stormont Vail Health Care. Services will be at 3:30 pm, Sunday, February 9 at Asbury Mt. Olive UMC, 1196 SW Buchanan Street, Topeka. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel, 723 SW 6th Avenue.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
