Retired Fire Chief Joe Douglas, Jr., 91, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Stormont Vail Health Care. Services will be at 3:30 pm, Sunday, February 9 at Asbury Mt. Olive UMC, 1196 SW Buchanan Street, Topeka. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel, 723 SW 6th Avenue. To view the full obituary or to leave a message for the Douglas family, visit www.BowserJohnsonFuneralChapel.com Joe Joe Douglas Jr. Douglas Jr.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020