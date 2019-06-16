|
Joe M. Steele Joe M. Steele, 67, Topeka, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
He was born November 28, 1951, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Ellis and Mary (Hardee) Steele. He graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1969 and received a Bachelor's Degree from Kansas State University.
Joe was employed with Kriz-Davis Co. and later Western Extralite Company where he retired in 2013.
Joe married Joleen Stover on October 11, 1991 in Topeka, Kansas. She survives. Other survivors include a son, Tyler (Laura) Steele, Westwood, KS; two grandchildren, Leo and Corva Steele, Westwood, KS and two brothers, Jim (Betty) Steele, Topeka and Jack (Carolyn) Steele, Silver Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Outside of work Joe enjoyed working on projects around the farm and his shop. During the last 10 years, Joe and Joleen enjoyed traveling to Europe several times a year with friends.
A celebration reception of Joe's life will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Parker-Price Reception Center, 1940 NW Central, Topeka. Private inurnment will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Silver Lake High School Alumni Scholarship Fund, c/o Silver Lake Bank, P.O. Box 69, Silver Lake, KS 66539. To leave a message for Joe's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019