Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe M. Steele

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joe M. Steele Obituary
Joe M. Steele Joe M. Steele, 67, Topeka, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

He was born November 28, 1951, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Ellis and Mary (Hardee) Steele. He graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1969 and received a Bachelor's Degree from Kansas State University.

Joe was employed with Kriz-Davis Co. and later Western Extralite Company where he retired in 2013.

Joe married Joleen Stover on October 11, 1991 in Topeka, Kansas. She survives. Other survivors include a son, Tyler (Laura) Steele, Westwood, KS; two grandchildren, Leo and Corva Steele, Westwood, KS and two brothers, Jim (Betty) Steele, Topeka and Jack (Carolyn) Steele, Silver Lake.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Outside of work Joe enjoyed working on projects around the farm and his shop. During the last 10 years, Joe and Joleen enjoyed traveling to Europe several times a year with friends.

A celebration reception of Joe's life will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Parker-Price Reception Center, 1940 NW Central, Topeka. Private inurnment will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Silver Lake High School Alumni Scholarship Fund, c/o Silver Lake Bank, P.O. Box 69, Silver Lake, KS 66539. To leave a message for Joe's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now