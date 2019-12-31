|
Joe T. Warren Joe T. Warren, 96, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was born May 2, 1923 in Topeka, the son of George and Bessie (Ruhle) Warren.
He was an awesome and loving father, grandfather and Papa Cookie. He worked as a plumber and served his country during World War II. He loved to garden and grew the best green beans and tomatoes ever.
Joe married Betty Snook on August 4, 1948 in Carson City, Nevada. Survivors include their children: Nancy, Diana (Norman), Joe (Carla), Will (Cyndi) and Stacy (Ron); their grandchildren: Jason (Lisa), Natalie (Dan), Adam (Michelle), Amanda (Jacob), Brandon (Whitney), Jesse (Jessica), Brad, Elise (Dan), Heather (Nick), Danielle (Chris), Erika, Kiley, Stacey, Wendy (Tony), James and their great-grandchildren: Allison, Gavin, Brayden, Cale, Cole, Ellen, Colton, Kellan, Caleb, Owen, Mason, Tinley, Olivia, Connor, Brogan, MacKenzie, Dakota, Hazel, Eli, Maddox, Emily, Taylor, Abie and Cole.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Betty; son, Gary and his siblings: Mildred, Mary, Don, Audrey, Elmer, Georgena, John, Fred and Bill.
A Funeral Ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Interment with military honors will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends and hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Capper Foundation 3500 SW 10th Avenue Topeka, KS 66604, Midland Care 200 SW Frazier Circle Topeka, KS 66606, or to West Side Christian Church 432 SW Lindenwood Topeka, KS 66606.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020