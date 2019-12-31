Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe T. Warren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe T. Warren Obituary
Joe T. Warren Joe T. Warren, 96, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was born May 2, 1923 in Topeka, the son of George and Bessie (Ruhle) Warren.

He was an awesome and loving father, grandfather and Papa Cookie. He worked as a plumber and served his country during World War II. He loved to garden and grew the best green beans and tomatoes ever.

Joe married Betty Snook on August 4, 1948 in Carson City, Nevada. Survivors include their children: Nancy, Diana (Norman), Joe (Carla), Will (Cyndi) and Stacy (Ron); their grandchildren: Jason (Lisa), Natalie (Dan), Adam (Michelle), Amanda (Jacob), Brandon (Whitney), Jesse (Jessica), Brad, Elise (Dan), Heather (Nick), Danielle (Chris), Erika, Kiley, Stacey, Wendy (Tony), James and their great-grandchildren: Allison, Gavin, Brayden, Cale, Cole, Ellen, Colton, Kellan, Caleb, Owen, Mason, Tinley, Olivia, Connor, Brogan, MacKenzie, Dakota, Hazel, Eli, Maddox, Emily, Taylor, Abie and Cole.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Betty; son, Gary and his siblings: Mildred, Mary, Don, Audrey, Elmer, Georgena, John, Fred and Bill.

A Funeral Ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Interment with military honors will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends and hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Capper Foundation 3500 SW 10th Avenue Topeka, KS 66604, Midland Care 200 SW Frazier Circle Topeka, KS 66606, or to West Side Christian Church 432 SW Lindenwood Topeka, KS 66606.

To leave a message for Joe's family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -