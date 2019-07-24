|
Joe "The Outlaw" Thomasson-Brown , 44, of Hoyt passed away on July 19, 2019 at his home. He was born on April 9, 1975 in Topeka. He lived in Hoyt and Topeka all his life. He was a concrete finisher for Rokk.
He is survived by his wife, Rachael, children, Destini, Ty, Baylee, Justin, Emma, Lanna and Charlii; mother, Mary Thomasson; and brothers, Jon and Lloyd Brown. Several grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Brown and a sister, Debbie Ippolito; father Lloyd Brown and nephew, Richard "Pickle" Ippolito.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 26 at Davidson Funeral Home. A short service will be held starting at 1:30 and the family will receive friends again following the service, until 2:00 pm. Following the service cremation is planned. A celebration of life will be held on a later date at the Heartland BMX Track at Crestview Park. Joe Joe "The Outlaw" The Outlaw Thomasson-Brown Thomasson-Brown
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019