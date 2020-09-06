Joel Wesley Frank, 51, of Kearney, Missouri, passed away on September 2, 2020 in Higginsville, Missouri.
Joel is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Frank (Herren); his wife, Erin Frank (Appenfeller) and his children, Sophia Marie and Samuel Wesley, of the home; 3 siblings, Jeff (Jennifer) Frank, Justin (Annie) Frank and Jan (Tim) Hutley. He is preceded in death by his father, Gary.
Joel was born in Topeka, KS to Gary Dean and Elizabeth Ann Frank (Herren) on December 11, 1968. He graduated from Wabaunsee High School, Alma, KS, then earned his BS from Emporia State University and his MBA from Baker University. Joel married Erin Day Appenfeller on September 3, 2005 in Alma, KS. He worked in the railroad industry for 28 years as an Executive and Plant Manager, and with Erin, owned and operated several businesses. Joel was a trusted and successful businessman. Joel was an involved member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, including singing as part of the Creative Arts Team.
Joel was a devoted father and husband who loved to cook. His favorite place to be was in front of his smoker with a "brown" in his hand. Joel loved camping, gardening, and enjoyed anything he did with his kids. Joel was a teacher/coach at heart. He knew how to challenge people. He was a true leader who knew how to motivate people and inspire them to be their best. He was an avid jokester with his friends and family. Joel was always convincing Soph (Chicken), a talented dancer, that his triple turn and every other move, for that matter, were better than hers. He worked every day at instilling Sam with a vast knowledge of skid loaders and how to recognize "junk Chevys".
Pallbearers will be Jackson Frank, Curtis Havenstein, Darrin Hermesch, Evan Hutley, Tim Hutley, Arlan Miller, Tim Schuck, and Byron Wenderott and Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeff Frank, Justin Frank, Bob Harris, Brad Henry and George Wong.
Joel will lie in state on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 9:30 am at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Route 291, Liberty, MO 64068. The visitation will be followed by funeral services at 11:00 am, with Pastor Merle Mees of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00 pm at the Peace UCC Cemetery, Cedar Point Road in Alma, KS, 66401, with Rev. Robert Grimm officiating. Arrangements are by the Stewart Funeral Home of Alma. Memorials can be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 126, Alma, KS 66401 and will be designated toward Sophia and Samuel's education. Flowers may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Rd. Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
