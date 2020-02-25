Home

Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:30 PM
Calling hours
Following Services
Joey L. "Joe" Fund

Joey L. "Joe" Fund Obituary
Joey L. "Joe" Fund Joey Lavere "Joe" Fund, 49, of Topeka, KS, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with brain cancer, with family by his side.

Celebration of Life will be 3:30 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Family will greet friends after the service until 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Joe Fund's Children's Education Fund c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
