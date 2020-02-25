|
|
Joey L. "Joe" Fund Joey Lavere "Joe" Fund, 49, of Topeka, KS, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with brain cancer, with family by his side.
Celebration of Life will be 3:30 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Family will greet friends after the service until 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Joe Fund's Children's Education Fund c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020