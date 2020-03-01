Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Northside Church of Christ
555 NW 46th Street
Topeka, KS
John A. Bass


1953 - 2020
John A. Bass John Albert Bass, 67, of Topeka passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born on February 12, 1953 at Mountain View, Missouri the son of "Red" and Betty Abbey Bass. He lived in Missouri until moving to Topeka when he was nine. While growing up, he returned to spend the summers at Mountain View with his grandparents. John drove a truck for over 30 years before starting his own truck line, Bass Trucking. He also raised cattle in Jackson County. He was a member of Northside Church of Christ. John enjoyed racing in the hobby stock division at area racetracks. He liked to spend time working on his car, #74. He spent time hunting with his bow for deer and he enjoyed watching Gunsmoke with Linda. He was very close with his grandchildren and he loved his family very much. John married Linda Nocktonick on Friday, October 13, 1978 in Topeka. Linda survives at their Topeka home. Other survivors include his daughter, Tara Bass of Topeka; grandchildren, Auzure, Amara and JonMichael; two sisters also survive, Debbie Espinoza and Tammie Espinoza, both of Topeka.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Bass and sister, Terrie Miller.

John was cremated. A memorial service will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Northside Church of Christ, 555 NW 46th Street, Topeka Kansas 66617. The date and time of service is pending. Memorial contributions maybe made to the church. Davidson Funeral Home is assisting the family. davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
