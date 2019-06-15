|
|
John A. Ferretti John A. Ferretti, 84, Topeka, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.
He was born March 28, 1935, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of Vincent and Josephine (Patrone) Ferretti. John served in the United State Air Force and retired as Senior Master Sergeant. He also retired from GoodYear Tire & Rubber Company.
He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rubber Workers Union and the VFW.
John married Rose M. Stattelman on November 22, 1956 in Topeka, KS. She survives. Other survivors include two children Mark (Sherryl) Ferretti, Topeka and Jacqueline (Russell) Kincaid, Silver Lake; three granddaughters, Jessica (Bryan) Reichle, Becky (Jordon) Christman and Katie Ferretti; four great-grandchildren, Brandon Reichle, Tyler Reichle, Brylee Christman and Carter Christman; and one brother, Tom Ferretti.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings.
Visitation will begin at 9am Monday, June 17, 2019 with parish rosary to be prayed at 9:30am. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10am, all at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 312 NE Freeman, Topeka, Kansas 66616. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or or St. Joseph Catholic Church Restoration Fund in care of Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka, KS 66608. To leave a message for John's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019