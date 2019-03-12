|
John A. Kaberline, 96, of Topeka, died March 10, 2019 at the House at Midland Care.
He was born in Topeka, Kansas on October 13, 1922 the son of John Jacob and Catherine (Burghart) Kaberline.
John worked for the AT&SF Railway company for 40 years as a Machinist and Boiler Maker.
He served his country in the US Navy during World War II. He was a member of Sacred Heart/St. Joseph Parish and Knights of Columbus Council #2608.
John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband and enjoyed traveling with his wife.
John married Juanita (Hohberg) Pfeffer on September 26, 1975 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on April 16, 2005. He was also predeceased by a brother George Kaberline and two sisters, Lydia Porubsky and Mary Jacobs and a son, Richard Pfeffer and grandson, Eric Pfeffer.
He is survived by a daughter-in-law, Sharla Pfeffer, a granddaughter Melissa Drinkard and 4 great grandchildren; Kayelynn, Keith, Grace and Lily, his siblings, Edward (Margaret, Deceased) Kaberline, William (Donna, Deceased) Kaberline, Richard (Marian) Kaberline and Patricia Vinning all of Topeka.
John will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Tuesday where the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and rosaries will be prayed by the Parish at 5:00 p.m. and Knights of Columbus Council #2608 at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Joseph Restoration Fund, sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
