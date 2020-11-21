HOLTON-John "Jack" A. Sheldon, 80, of Holton, KS, passed away November 14, 2020 at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Private Family Graveside will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Holton Cemetery. Jack will lie in state Sunday, November 22 to Tuesday, November 24, 2020 until 5:00 p.m. at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Memorial contributions can be made to Jackson Heights Educational Foundation. Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website. Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
.