John and Marjorie Kratina
John & Marjorie Kratina The family of John and Marjorie Kratina will receive family, friends and community members during visitation on Sunday, July 19th from 1-3 p.m. at Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas. Memorial services for John and Marjorie will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, July 20th at Piper Funeral Home, followed by internment at the Czech Moravian Cemetery, near Rossville. The memorial service will be live-streamed at 10:00 A.M. Monday.

The family sends an invitation to join them for lunch and fellowship at the Citizen Pottawatomie Nation Community Center, 806 Nishnabe Trail, Rossville following internment. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rossville Presbyterian Church or the Czech Moravian Lodge No. 128 and sent in care of the funeral home

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Piper Funeral Home
JUL
20
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Piper Funeral Home
