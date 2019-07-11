|
John C. Brading John Charles Brading, 86, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
He was born March 28, 1933, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Charles and Fern (Chapin) Brading. He was a graduate of Atchison High School.
John was employed by Ready Mix Concrete in Atchison, M.W. Watson Construction and Kloster Construction, St. Louis, MO, retiring in 1992. He was a member of Local Operators Union No. 101.
He was also member of Moose Lodge No. 555 of North Topeka.
John married Dorothy Mae Carson. She preceded him in death on November 3, 2008. To this union there were ten children. He married Carol Brading. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Vicky Sue Brading and a great-granddaughter, Alyssa Lofton.
Survivors include his children, John L. Brading, Mike (Sheila) Brading, Skip (Cheryl) Brading, Terry Brading, Rick (Shirley) Brading, Bill (Tina) Brading and Sam Brading all of Topeka, Dot Reichart of Basehor, KS, Cathy Brading (Steve) of Valley Falls; 28 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.
John was actively involved in motorsports his entire life. In his younger years he was a Stock-car and Go-Cart driver and then when his boys were old enough to race, he was at the track with them on weekends as their crew chief. He was a respected engine builder and a huge NASCAR fan and never missed a race.
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. There will be a celebration of life following the ceremony at 3311 N. Kansas Ave., Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 11 to July 12, 2019