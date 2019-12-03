|
|
John "Jack" C. Diemer John "Jack" C. Diemer, age 52, of Overland Park, KS passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Jack is survived by his wife Janet, of over 22 years; a son, Jacob Diemer of Overland Park, KS; a daughter, Julianne "Annie" Diemer of Kansas City, MO; his parents, Alan and Paula Diemer of Summerfield, FL; his in-laws, Rev. Leon and Catherine Hayen of Topeka, KS.
Memorial services will be Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Leawood United Methodist Church with reception immediately following. Memorial contributions may be made to the Legacy Fund at the Leawood United Methodist Church. Davidson Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019