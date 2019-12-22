Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Conklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. Conklin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John D. Conklin Obituary
John D. Conklin John D. Conklin, 61, of Topeka, KS, passed away on December 15, 2019. He leaves uncles Jim Bendure and Al Bendure; sister Kathryn Land; nephews Jonathan Hagans, Deedrick Hagans Sr., Christopher Land, Timothy Land, and Michael Colbert; nieces Becca Meseraull and Brooke Givian; wife Connie Conklin; and several great-nephews and great-nieces. Services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church in Topeka. If you wish to leave a message for his family or to make a donation in his name, please visit https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/JohnDConklin
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -