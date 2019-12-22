|
John D. Conklin John D. Conklin, 61, of Topeka, KS, passed away on December 15, 2019. He leaves uncles Jim Bendure and Al Bendure; sister Kathryn Land; nephews Jonathan Hagans, Deedrick Hagans Sr., Christopher Land, Timothy Land, and Michael Colbert; nieces Becca Meseraull and Brooke Givian; wife Connie Conklin; and several great-nephews and great-nieces. Services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church in Topeka. If you wish to leave a message for his family or to make a donation in his name, please visit https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/JohnDConklin
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019