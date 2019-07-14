Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for John Meisinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. "Jack" Meisinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John D. "Jack" Meisinger Obituary
John D. "Jack" Meisinger, born Oct. 16, 1944 passed away July 10, 2019.

Jack is survived by his wife, Marsha; his son, Matt Meisinger (Ashley), and their son, John; his daughter, Katie Barnett (Jeff), and their son, Henry; his wife's children, Hugh, Matt, and Ashley Miner; and their children, Sienna, Miles, Jude, Ben, and Sam.

Private inurnment will take place at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends during a visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Washburn University Foundation, 1729 SW MacVicar Ave, Topeka, KS 66604.

To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com. John John D. D. "Jack" Jack Meisinger Meisinger
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now