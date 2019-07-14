|
John D. "Jack" Meisinger, born Oct. 16, 1944 passed away July 10, 2019.
Jack is survived by his wife, Marsha; his son, Matt Meisinger (Ashley), and their son, John; his daughter, Katie Barnett (Jeff), and their son, Henry; his wife's children, Hugh, Matt, and Ashley Miner; and their children, Sienna, Miles, Jude, Ben, and Sam.
Private inurnment will take place at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends during a visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Washburn University Foundation, 1729 SW MacVicar Ave, Topeka, KS 66604.
To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019