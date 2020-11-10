John David Cleland died peacefully November 7 after a brief illness. John was born May 1, 1936 in Atchison KS to parents George L Willard Cleland and Virginia Penick Cleland. He spent his early years in Atchison and moved to Topeka the summer of 1952. John graduated from Topeka High School in 1954. He entered Kansas University and was a three year letterman on Jayhawk basketball teams led by Wilt Chamberlain 1956, 1957, 1958. While at KU he was a member of Beta Theta Pi Social Fraternity and Professional Business Fraternities Alpha Kappa Psi and Honorary Beta Gamma Sigma. He graduated in 1958 from Kansas University with a BS in Business and was commissioned a 2nd Lt. U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Lee Virginia.
John entered the Wharton School of Finance, University of Pennsylvania in 1959 and received his MBA in Finance and Banking in 1961. Upon graduation he returned to Topeka and entered the investment business. John was with Security Benefit Group for forty years building what is today Security Family of Mutual Funds. He retired as Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Strategist and Chairman of the Board of Security Funds Family in 2006
During his business career he was active in industry affairs; elected the youngest Governor in the history of the National Association of Security Dealers Board of Governors. He completed his term as Vice chairman in 1974.
John was a featured investment and securities Speaker; Topics varied from...Outlook for the Financial Markets to the Economy. He has appeared nationwide on Wall Street Week with Louis Rukeyser, CNN, CNBC, Bloomberg Forum, CNNfn, Reuters-TV and FOX News.
He was frequently quoted in national publications such as Wall Street Journal, USA TODAY, New York Times and the Atlanta Constitution. John has appeared nationwide on television shows such as Wall Street Week, CNBC's Mutual Fund Investor and the syndicated INSIDE MONEY.
He served as Chairman of the Investment Committee of Topeka Community Foundation, Treasurer of Mount Hope Cemetery Board of Trustees and Jayhawk Council of Boy Scouts of America, the United Way of Greater Topeka, Topeka Country Club and Past President of the Top of the Tower Club, First National Bank. He was a Life Member of KU Alumni Association, K Club, and the Williams Educational Fund.
He was appointed by Governor William Graves and he served twelve years as chairman of the Kansas Pooled Money Investment Board.
He married Betty Jane Seltsam June 5, 1958. She survives along with one brother, Joe and 4 married children, 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren: Anne and Tim Hannon (Bridget and Kevin) Mission KS ; "Sunny" and Dan Murphy, Colleyville, TX , (Austin Coens and Louisa Gonzalez, Grace and Kaitlyn, Salt Lake City UT; Gannon Coens, Tallahassee FL; Quintin Coens, Colleyville TX ; Reagan Coens, Hobe Sound FL; and Ian Murphy, Colleyville TX); Aric and KK Cleland (John Aric, Michael and Thomas), Chicago IL; AJ Cleland and Kathleen Brenk, (Kenyon) Minneapolis MN.
Per his wishes he will be cremated and interred at Mt Hope Cemetery with a private family service to be held at a later date.
Suggested Memorial contributions include Kansas University Endowment Association, Topeka High School Historical Society, or a gift of your choosing.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online visit www.DoveTopeka.com