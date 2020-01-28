|
John David Harrison John David Harrison, 76, of Angel Fire, New Mexico, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family,
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Saint Catherine's Chapel, 300 West Highway 6. At a later date, there will be an interment in Marysville, Kansas.
John was born on May 9, 1943, in Marysville, Kansas to George Oscar and Lucy Anola (Ensworth) Harrison. He graduated from Marysville High School in 1961 then later from Kansas State University in 1965. John married his college sweetheart, Barbara McCurdy, on August 14, 1966. He was commissioned into the Army and served in Frankfurt, Germany from 1965-1969. After the Army, John earned his Master's degree from the University of Kansas in Public Administration and was a member of KUCIMAT. John served the public through his work in city government in the cities of Fort Worth, Texas; Paola, Kansas; McCook, Nebraska; Arlington, Texas; Odessa, Texas; Waco, Texas; and Angel Fire, New Mexico. He served as president of the Texas City Management Association and Vice-President of the International City Management Association. John loved the mountains, going on hikes with his family and dogs, and playing golf whenever he could.
John was preceded in death by his mother and father and his brothers, George Dean, Richard, William Walter "Bud", and Gary.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Barbara (McCurdy), daughters, Sara West and her husband, David of San Antonio, Texas, Kristin Prewitt and her husband, Larry of McGregor, Texas, and Rachael Harrison of Princeton, Texas. John had six grandchildren that he loved dearly: Nathaniel Prewitt, Samantha Prewitt, Madalyn West, Harrison Hamilton, Jonathon Prewitt, and Lucy West. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Lou Smith of Marysville, Kansas, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Providence Hospice in Waco.
