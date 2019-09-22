|
John David Hubbard John David Hubbard, 83, of Olathe, KS passed away on September 8, 2019 at Travanse Living. Visitation will be held at 10 am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Graveside inurnment with military honors by the Olathe American Legion follows at 11:30 am at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the Olathe American Legion. Condolences can be offered at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
John was born June 22, 1936 in Joplin, MO. He grew up in Topeks, KS and graduated from Topeka High School in 1954. John earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Washburn University while also serving in the Navy Reserves. On Aug. 17, 1957 he married Judith Kay Bates. After brief stays in Topeka and Fargo, ND, they settled in Manhattan, KS where John worked for 40 years in the Grain Quality and Structure Unit of the US Department of Agriculture. After John retired in 2008, he and Judy moved to Gardner, KS to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Throughout his life, John enjoyed being actively involved in various organizations he joined. He was an Eagle Scout, an alumnus of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, a member of American Legion Post 17 in Manhattan, KS and American Legion Post 153 in Olathe, KS, as well as a Forty and Eight member. John also loved watching sports and was an avid Kansas State Wildcats football fan. He enjoyed hobbies like working with his computer and reading his Clive Cussler books while relaxing with his dog Chelsia.
John was preceded in death by his parents, William Franklin and Gladys (Eakens) Hubbard and his wife of 60 years, Judy. He will be lovingly missed by his sister Mary Anne Kem, brother-in-law Robert Kem and family of Spokane, WA; sons D. Bradley Hubbard of Stilwell, KS and Jeffrey Hubbard of Manhattan, KS; daughter Rebecca Scott, son-in-law Steven Scott, and grandsons Braeden Scott and Dylan Scott of Gardner, KS.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019