John Dugan, Jr. John Dugan, Jr., 77, of Topeka, passed away on June 5, 2019.
He was born on October 4, 1941 in Holton, KS son of John Thomas Dugan, Sr. and Lezetta May (Schultz) Dugan.
He graduated from Circleville High School.
John married Patricia Sullivan. She survives. Other survivors include children John Thomas Dugan, III, Joan Dugan (Scott Sokach), Diane Morrill (Brett), Debra Bahret, Ronda Dugan; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Charles Dugan (JoAnn), Richard Dugan, Ethel Caulk (Tracy), Wilbur Dugan, and Robert Dugan (Sandy).
John enjoyed fishing, animals, ice cream, and fixin' things. John had an extensive career as a cabinet maker. His handy work can be seen in many buildings throughout Topeka.
A celebration of John's life will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 in the Formation Room at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604, Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle Topeka, KS 66606, or Brewster Place, 1205 SW 29th Topeka, KS 66611.
Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is handling arrangements. To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019