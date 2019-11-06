Home

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:30 PM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
John E. Arnold


1940 - 2019
John E. Arnold Obituary
John E. Arnold John E. Arnold, 79, Topeka, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly on October 4, 2019.

Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, with visitation half an hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of The Topeka Zoo, or the Midwest Boxer Rescue, sent in care of the funeral home.

Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
