John E. Arnold John E. Arnold, 79, Topeka, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly on October 4, 2019.
Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, with visitation half an hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of The Topeka Zoo, or the Midwest Boxer Rescue, sent in care of the funeral home.
Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019