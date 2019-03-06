Home

John E. Gillen

John E. Gillen Obituary
John E. Gillen John E. Gillen, 67, Topeka, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019 at a local hospital.

Survived by his children, Eric (Monica) Gillen and family from Silver Lake and Heather (Chris) Sims and family from Mayetta. He is greatly missed by his special companion, Janet Shepard.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Evangelical Free Church in Smith Center, KS.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
