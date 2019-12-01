|
|
John E. Grubb, Sr. John E. Grubb, Sr., 80, Council Bluffs, IA, formerly of Topeka, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. John was born April 19, 1939 in Dover, KS, the son of Andrew A. and Mildred E. (Woods) Grubb. He graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1957. John was employed at the Goodyear Tire Manufacturing plant in Topeka for 31 years, retiring in 1990. He was a member of Lions International.
John married Elizabeth "Betty" Nason on March 7, 1958 in Silver Lake. She survives. Other survivors include their children, John E. Grubb, Jr., Topeka, Cynthia (Scott) Edwards, Topeka, Karyn (Ray) Salazar, Bishop, TX, Susan Grubb, Council Bluffs, IA; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; and sister, Kathy (Mike) Green, Perry, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jesse Grubb, Alfred Grubb, Donald Grubb, Ronald Grubb; and sisters, Doris Jenkins and Carol Culver.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery Funeral Chapel. The family will also receive friends from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Snyder's cabin in Gage Park and at the Mount Hope Funeral Chapel one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Hospice of Southwest Iowa, 822 S. Main St., Suite 102, Council Bluffs, IA. 51503. Dove Southwest Chapel is in charge of arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019