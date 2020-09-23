John E. McDougald, 84, of Topeka, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020.
Honoring John's request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1716 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka, KS, 66604. The family will greet friends Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604. Burial of the cremated remains will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66606.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church 1716 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka, KS, 66604 or to the V Foundation.
