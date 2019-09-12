|
John Francis Gernon Hiawatha, KS...John Francis Gernon died on September 10, 2019 in Hiawatha, Kansas at the age of 84.
John was born in Sabetha, Kansas in 1935 and graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1953. After graduating from the University of Kansas and Washburn University School of Law, John returned home to Hiawatha. From 1961 on, he rarely felt the need to leave Brown County, except to fish for walleye at Sydney Lake in Ontario, Canada.
John found joy and a sense of purpose advising many people, both personally and professionally in his 54 years of law practice. In doing so, he loved to explain his point with a story and often used quotes such as the following one from Ma Sackett, a Louis L'Amour character: "Never do anything which will make you have to look over your shoulder."
John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Charlene (Doll) of Wright, Kansas; four children, Craig (Ximena Garcia), Crosby (Jill Bush), Shelby (Mike Bange) and Amy (Steve Edwards); twelve grandchildren, Erin, John, Summer, Matthew, Lauren, David, Christopher, Jacob, Quinlyn, Elliott, Hope and Leah; sister Maureen Ong; and numerous other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John L. and Kathleen, and his brother, Robert.
His family deeply appreciates the gentle care given to John by the caregivers at the Pines and his friends Jim Scherer, Dennis Fisher and Jerry Miller. At John's request, the family will hold a private service.
Memorials may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church or Hiawatha Community Hospital. These are institutions John served for many years and ones he believed made Hiawatha a good place to call home. These donations made in John's memory may be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434, who is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019