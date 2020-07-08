John Francis "Jack" Shriver, 85, of Topeka (formerly of Arkansas City) passed away Saturday (July 4, 2020) at Stormont Vail Medical Center in Topeka, KS.
Services are scheduled for Thursday (July 9, 2020) at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Arkansas City, KS. Burial will follow in the Hope Cemetery at 11:45 a.m.
The casket will be open for friends at Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday (July 8, 2020) from 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Jack was born December 14, 1934, to Francis and Edna (Sturm) Shriver. He married Carolyn Joan Thornhill July 31, 1952. They raised six children: Julie, John, Jane, Joe, Jill and Jeff.
Jack owned A.C. Tire and Shriver Oil Company in Arkansas City. He served in the Kansas House of Representatives from 1976-1990. He was then appointed to the Kansas Corporation Commission. He later served as chairman of the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals until he retired in 2006.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Dorothy Shriver Roberts, Nancy Shriver Kuntz and daughter-in-law Susan Franklin Shriver. He is survived by his wife Carolyn and his children, Julie Sengstacken, John Shriver (Shawn), Jane Welch (David), Joe Shriver (Mindi), Jill Hunter (Dan), Jeff Shriver (Kim, companion), his sister Sue Shriver Propst and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to Texas Forensic Nurse Examiners (TXFNE), a non-profit organization started by his granddaughter that works with victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.
Arrangements are being made through the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory of Arkansas City. Online condolences may be made at www.rindt-erdman.com