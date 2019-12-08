|
John Franklin Hollander John Franklin Hollander, 85, of Holton, Kansas, passed away December 7, 2019 at his home. He was born September 20, 1934 in Holton, Kansas, the son of Frank Joseph and Louise Christine (Wagner) Hollander.
Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton, Kansas. Burial will follow to the Springhill Hill Cemetery in Whiting, Kansas. He will lie in state beginning Monday afternoon at the funeral home. The family will meet with friends from 5-7:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Mercer Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Christian Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, c/o Mercer Funeral Home, PO Box 270, Holton, Kansas 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019