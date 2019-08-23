Home

John G. Kass John G. Kass, 89, passed away peacefully Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home in Las Vegas, NV. He was born August 22, 1929 in Topeka, KS. John was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Virginia. He is survived by 4 daughters, Debbie Brown (Tom Curry), Cindy Nusbaum, Patty Kass, and Pam Hock (Jeff), 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was a veteran of the Korean War and lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He coached girl's sports for many years, was an accomplished bowler and loved KU sports.

Private interment will be at the Veteran's Cemetery in Boulder City, NV at a later date.

We were blessed with his love, wit, and zest for life. He will celebrate his 90th birthday in Heaven.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
