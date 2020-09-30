GREAT BEND - John Harris, 84, died September 28, 2020, at his home in Great Bend surrounded by his whole family. He was the son of Merle and Emma Harris, born on January 31, 1936, in Pretty Prairie. On August 15, 1957, he married Carole Schoonover. He served as assistant superintendent for USD 428, Great Bend, retiring in 2004.



Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Carole, of the home, four daughters, Pam Allender (Kendall) of Hutchinson, Kim Randall (Mark) of Great Bend, Jenni Wittig (Steve) of Great Bend and Tammi Krebaum (Kevin) of Salina; one brother, Joe Harris (Harriet); one sister, Amelia Lyon; two brother-in-laws, Jack Cole and Don Newton; 12 grandchildren, Erika Ewing (Harley) and their children Harley and Theodore, Erin Bernard (Jon), Zane Allender, Jackson Randall, Jensen Randall, Jaiden Randall (earning her angel wings in 2001), Johnathan Randall, Dustin Swanson (Melissa) and their children Rydlie, Lennex and Coda, Chantell Wittig (Jordan McKenzie), Kade Krebaum, Megan Krebaum and Julianna Krebaum.



He was preceded in passing by three sisters, Audrey Stamback, Julia Cole, and Ellenna Newton; and by two brother-in-laws, James Stamback and Gary Lyon.



Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family to receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. John's Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at Heartland Community Church with Pastors Troy Miller and Greg Savage presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery North. Memorials are suggested to the Heartland Community Church or Barton County Food Bank, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.



