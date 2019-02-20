|
John Henry Atchison
John Henry Atchison, 88, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at his home in Osage City.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Osage City. Burial will follow services in Osage City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M., Friday evening at the VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Heizer American Legion Post #198 and sent in care of the funeral chapel at 107 N. 6th Street, Osage City, Kansas 66523. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019