Van Arsdale Funeral Chapel
107 N 6Th St
Osage City, KS 66523
(785) 528-3165
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Van Arsdale Funeral Chapel
107 N 6Th St
Osage City, KS 66523
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Osage City, KS
John Henry Atchison

John Henry Atchison Obituary
John Henry Atchison

John Henry Atchison, 88, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at his home in Osage City.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Osage City. Burial will follow services in Osage City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M., Friday evening at the VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Heizer American Legion Post #198 and sent in care of the funeral chapel at 107 N. 6th Street, Osage City, Kansas 66523. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
