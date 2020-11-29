John Anthony Hurla, 79, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, as a result of COVID-19.
John was born February 18, 1941, in Topeka, the son of Anthony and Mary Miller Hurla. He was raised on a farm North of Topeka and attended North Fairview, a one room schoolhouse. John graduated from Hayden High School in 1958. Following high school, he worked at Southwestern Bell. John attended Spanish school in Puerto Rico and then volunteered for PAVLA in Venezuela. He taught welding in Mexico before returning to Kansas to work at the Santa Fe Shops and earn a bachelor's degree in criminology from Washburn University in 1973. John retired from the Kansas Department of Corrections. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree, charter member of Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church and the National Impala Association. John was a car lover, especially his 1961 Impala.
John is survived by his siblings, Margaret Montgomery, Michael Hurla (Judy), Stephen Hurla (Shirley), David Hurla (Kathy), Dorothy Hammer (Stephen), Carolyn Lawton (Alan), Louis Hurla (Kathy); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Charlotte and Charles.
Visitation will be 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 2014 NW 46th Street, Topeka KS 66618, with Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree rosary and chalice ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 3rd, at Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church. Burial to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Service will be streamed on the Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distance are required.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth or Let's Help, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
.