John (Scott) Iiams
John (Scott) Iiams 68, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Midland Care Hospice in Topeka.

He was born June 23, 1951, in Warrensburg Missouri, the son of John Will Iiams and Della M. (Gatschet) Iiams.

Mr. Iiams was a high school graduate and worked in the mental health care field for many years.

He is survived by his partner, Jennifer Bardsley, of Topeka, Kansas. Three children, Angie Iiams-Maberry, Krystal Iiams-Stroud, and John W. Iiams. As well as 4 grandsons and 3 granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
