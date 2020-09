John J. Dominguez, age 78, of Leawood, KS and formerly of Topeka, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Olathe, KS. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:30 A.M at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 201 NE Chandler St., Topeka, KS 66616. Private family inurnment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions: Alzheimer's Association and/or to the American Diabetes Association . For an extended obituary, visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com